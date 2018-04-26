Miami Dolphins NFL Draft Picks: 2018 Round-by-Round Results, Grades

The Miami Dolphins continued their inconsistent ways in 2017, and it led to the team missing the postseason for the eighth time in the last nine years.

The quarterback position is key, with Ryan Tannehill coming back from a knee injury.

This is Year 3 in Adam Gase's tenure, and it might be his last to produce a winner in the AFC East, which has been dominated by the New England Patriots.

The team also has to replace defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and productive wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the Dolphins hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 11 (No. 11 overall):

Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

Andy Benoit's grade: B-

Fitzpatrick is arguably the most versatile defender in this draft, and he’s joining defensive coordinator Matt Burke’s somewhat traditional zone scheme. Will the scheme expand? Burke has made great use of veteran Reshad Jones’s unique blitzing ability. Fitzpatrick must be employed in those packages; he dominated as an edge blitzer in college. He can also slide down and cover the slot, presenting an option for replacing No. 3 corner Bobby McCain, whom some in the organization believe is rock-solid and others think doesn’t make enough big plays. Big plays shouldn’t be a concern with Fitzpatrick. It’ll be interesting to see where he operates in base situations as a rookie. Most likely, he’ll be interchangeable in centerfield and the box, like Jones, with whom he’ll pair for the next several years.

Scouting Report: As more NFL offenses turn to versatile, movable, chess piece-type players to gain the upper hand, Fitzpatrick provides the antidote. He’s rangy and instinctive in centerfield, but is at his best coming down to match up with athletic tight ends and slot receivers. He excels as a blitzer, attacks as a run defender and has the character and football IQ to immediately become a leader in the locker room.

