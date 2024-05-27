Miami Dolphins’ most underrated player: DL Zach Sieler

Former Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is recognized as one of the NFL’s premier interior disruptors — that’s why the Raiders gave him a four-year, $110 million contract with $57.5 million guaranteed this offseason. Taking a bit of the sting out of that loss for Miami is the performance of Zach Sieler.

Selected by the Ravens in the seventh round of the 2018 draft from Ferris State (go, Bulldogs), Sieler was a bit player in Baltimore until the Dolphins picked up on waivers on December 5, 2019. Sieler has seen his profile rise ever since, and 2023 was his best season to date. Not only did he total nine sacks and 20 total pressures (one less than Wilkins’ 10 and 61 last season), but he also took a Will Levis pass to the house for a #THICCSIX in Week 14.

This angle of the Zach Sieler pick-six is off the charts. pic.twitter.com/5NzBfjpZnk — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) December 12, 2023

At 6-foot-6 and 305 pounds, Sieler can make things happen all over the line, but he’s especially effective when he’s asked to upend interior offensive linemen with power moves. And his current contract extension, signed in August, 2023, costs the Dolphins $30.75 million with $20 million guaranteed over three seasons.

.@MiamiDolphins DL Zach Sieler had a #THICCSIX last season. He also racked up nine sacks and 60 total pressures (both career highs), and gave opposing guards all kinds of hell. pic.twitter.com/deaMY8svxO — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) May 23, 2024

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire