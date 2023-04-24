Miami Dolphins may be interested in trading up for Jahmyr Gibbs

The Miami Dolphins front office has done its best to put together a Super Bowl-contending team in Miami Gardens. It has also not been shy when it comes to drafting former Alabama players. On Thursday, the franchise could better the team while adding another member of the Crimson Tide.

Jahmyr Gibbs may have only been at Alabama for one season after transferring in for Georgia Tech, but his impact on Bill O’Brien’s pro-style offense was great.

He ran for 926 yards and seven touchdowns, while also reeling in a team-high 44 receptions for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

Peter King of Pro Football Talk revealed that the Dolphins could try to trade up into the first round to select Gibbs.

“The Dolphins don’t pick till 51st overall, but if there was some way to climb into the twenties to nab explosive back Jahmyr Gibbs, coach Mike McDaniel would love to do it,” writes King.

If this does happen, Gibbs would join an offense headlined by former Alabama stars Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle.

There’s no telling what the Dolphins will do on Thursday, but the general expectation is that they aren’t involved in the first-round festivities.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Gibbs and other former Alabama players preparing for the 2023 NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire