Miami Dolphins lose Ryan Fitzpatrick to positive COVID-19 test

The Miami Dolphins’ quarterback situation for its regular-season finale is precarious.

The team, currently in second place in the AFC East, and needing a victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday found out on New Year’s Eve veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the regular-season finale.

#Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Sunday’s game against the #Bills, sources tell me and @RapSheet. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 31, 2020

The other issue is whether rookie QB and starter Tua Tagovailoa will be found as a close contact. If so, his status would be in jeopardy as would the team’s chances to make the playoffs.

Sometime in the last 24 hours, Ryan Fitzpatrick tested positive, since he practiced yesterday. The Dolphins are obviously going through contact tracing, and we should know pretty quickly if Tua had a close contact encounter, which would of course result in him going on COVID too. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) December 31, 2020

Fitzpatrick came off the bench and led the Dolphins to a stirring victory in Week 16 over the Las Vegas Raiders after Tagovailoa was ineffective.