Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Sunday, December 11

Miami Dolphins vs Los Angeles Chargers How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 11

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

How To Watch: NBC

Record: Miami Dolphins (8-4), Los Angeles Chargers (6-6)

Why Miami Dolphins Will Win

This is how it was supposed to work.

When you have home run hitters like Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill in the receiving corps, and a quarterback with the upside of Tua Tagovailoa, the offense is going to come up with a lot of big play.

No one in the NFL comes up with more deep plays, and the Charger secondary is getting roasted too easily allowing 230 yards or more in three of the last four games – all losses.

The Dolphins might have struggled in a road loss to a strong San Francisco team, but the offense should pick it back up, there won’t be the four turnovers like there were in Santa Clara, and the defense should be able to hold up against the Charger running game that’s the second-worst in the NFL.

Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Win

Brock Purdy went off on the Dolphins.

The former Iowa State starter was good in college, but there’s a reason he was Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 NFL Draft. He went off for 230 yards in San Francisco’s 33-17 win, and now it’s Justin Herbert’s turn to have some fun.

He finally got to 300 yards for the first time since the win over the Texans in early October, and he should be able to crank it all up again over a Miami secondary that’s been a little bit rocky against a slew of mediocre passing games.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

The Chargers are 1-5 when allowing 370 yards or more of total offense. Miami gets off the bus cranking out over 300 yards hitting 370 or more seven times.

Expect both quarterbacks to go off, both running games to be ignored, and Miami to get more out of its deep plays when needed late.

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers Prediction, Line

Miami 30, Los Angeles 27

Line: Miami -3.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers Must See Rating: 4

