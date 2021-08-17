Miami Dolphins live practice blog: Flores updates injuries, plan at running back

Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Tuesday that the loss of receiver Allen Hurns is “unfortunate” and he will be placed on injured reserve, which would end his season unless he reaches an injury settlement and is released.

Hurns will miss three months with a wrist injury that will require surgery, according to a source.

“Allen was having a good camp,” Flores said. “We’re going to end up placing him on IR. It’s unfortunate. Freak play.”

If he’s placed on IR before the regular season starts, he cannot play for the Dolphins this season unless he’s released with an injury settlement and re-signs with Miami at some point this year. He also could sign with another team if the Dolphins eventually release him from IR with an injury settlement.

Meanwhile, receivers DeVante Parker, Will Fuller and Albert Wilson remain out - even for Tuesday’s walk through - but Flores said “they’re getting closer.”

He said those three wouldn’t do a lot in joint practices against Atlanta even if they are available. Parker has missed much of camp with a hamstring injury. Fuller has missed nearly all of camp. Wilson has been out a week.

Preston Williams remains on PUP after November foot surgery.

Flores addressed other issues in his Tuesday press briefing:

▪ Rookie linebacker Jaelan Phillips - who has missed most of the past 10 practices - “will be out there today,” Flores said. “We’re trying to work guys back. We will take our time, not have any setbacks. Jaelan will be out there; we plan on working him against Atlanta. As a young guy, he needs reps. But at the same time, we have to be smart about our plan of working him back.”

Phillips, who has a lower body injury, did not play against Chicago.

▪ Flores, on his group of running backs: “We are going to use them situationally as best fits their skill set and what’s best for the team. Myles Gaskin can play first, second, third down, but depending on the situation, we may put another player in there...

“Malcolm Brown is a little bigger, what you may consider a power back. Myles is change of pace, good quickness. Salvon Ahmed has good speed, coming out of the backfield. They all played well in the preseason game.”

▪ On Tua Tagovailoa’s development in navigating the pocket: “That’s part of quarterbacking, setting up in the pocket, slide in the pocket to give yourself better throwing lanes. He has a good feel for that. He’s aware of that. There are good rushers in this league so you have to stand up and slide.”

▪ As far as play calling, Flores said it makes sense for quarterback coach Charlie Frye to convey the play to Tagovailoa, even though it appears co-offensive coordinator George Godsey is calling the plays.

Before any play, “somebody is watching the front side, somebody is watching the back side,” Flores said. “So there’s a lot of dialogue. Somebody gives Charlie the call and Charlie says [something such as] ‘wrist band 33’” to Tagovailoa just before the play.

So Tagovailoa has only one voice in his ear in his headset: Frye’s.

Why is Flores not revealing who’s calling plays, even though it appears to be Godsey and not co-offensive coordinator Eric Studesville?

“We just try to keep things internal,” Flores said.

Asked by a reporter what they gain from that, Flores said: “What do you guys gain from that?”

▪ Flores said he’s hopeful linebacker Vince Biegel (in a boot) “can get back as soon as possible.” It’s the different leg than the one injured last season, when he sustained a torn Achilles.