Miami Dolphins’ new injury report provides further optimism for Week 1

Here’s what we know: the Miami Dolphins are going to be playing football on Sunday afternoon against the Patriots — and they’ll be doing so without wide receiver Will Fuller, who is serving the final game of a six game suspension received in 2020. This was known from the time Fuller inked his one-year deal with the Dolphins.

Beyond that, left tackle Austin Jackson and tight end Adam Shaheen are currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list and the Dolphins are planning on operating without either one of them at this point either. There is some optimism that Jackson could be back, but the finer details of that situation are confidential and we’re just about out of time to find out.

But beyond that?

It appears as though the Dolphins are primed to have all hands on deck against the Patriots. Miami released its second injury report of the week on Thursday and the players listed (along with their status) are the same as the day before:

Liam Eichenberg (Thigh) – Limited

Preston Williams (Foot) – Limited

Salvon Ahmed (Back) – Full

Clayton Fejedelem (Shoulder) – Full

DeVante Parker (Shoulder) – Full

Elandon Roberts (Knee) – Full

Albert Wilson (Quad) – Full

Barring a disastrous setback by any of the players listed on Miami’s injury report, all seven players listed should be available to the Dolphins against New England — giving Miami the best chance to mix and match along the offensive line, mix and match their pass catchers to find good mismatch opportunities and hopefully keep the Patriots on their heels all afternoon.

Whether or not Jackson is able to join the team could be the icing on the cake — although Miami’s preparations this summer have certainly afforded the team plenty of options to mix and match personnel in an effort to find a successful group in his absence. Miami has one final injury report to go — and if there’s no change in status for the players above yet again, then Jackson’s storyline will be the one to watch this weekend.