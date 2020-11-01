Miami Dolphins inactives for Week 8 vs. the Rams

The Miami Dolphins are a little less than an hour from kickoff, and we now know which Dolphins on the 53-man roster will not be suiting up for today’s game. The Dolphins shared the inactives list approximately 90 minutes before kickoff in Week 8.





The inactive list was expected to have DB Jamal Perry included — he was ruled out by head coach Brian Flores on Friday after missing practices throughout the week. But the Dolphins’ starters are back in full force after making the most of the team’s Week 7 bye. The team clearly took advantage of the extra rest time and allowed them to see names like Kyle Van Noy, DeVante Parker and Raekwon Davis reach a point where the team feels comfortable playing them this afternoon against the Rams. Miami will need them all if they’re going to upset the 5-2 Rams this afternoon; but there is quite the energy around this team right now given the change at quarterback and the momentum the Dolphins have been able to piece together over the last month with their 3-1 stretch over the last four games.

With the team being given the luxury to pick and choose which players will be serving what role in Week 8 and the flexibility to make any given player active or inactive based on the team’s vision for the game this week, Miami should have the puncher’s chance they need to brew an upset and score a big win at home against the Rams.

Miami kicks off against Los Angeles at 1PM EST from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and we now know which Dolphins will be available for Miami to use as they look to execute the game plan.