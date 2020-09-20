Miami Dolphins inactives for Week 2 vs. the Bills

The Miami Dolphins are a little less than an hour from kickoff, and we now know which Dolphins on the 53-man roster will not be suiting up for today’s game. The Dolphins shared the inactives list approximately 90 minutes before kickoff in Week 2.





The inactive list features no real surprises, linebacker Elandon Roberts had the biggest role with the team in Week 1 versus the Patriots but he suffered a concussion and missed time throughout the course of practice this week. His absence sets the stage for a move diverse role for Kyle Van Noy and more reps for Andrew Van Ginkel. One big development? The absence of wide receiver DeVante Parker from the team’s inactives. That isn’t to say that Parker is going to be a lock to play an unrestricted football game, but at the very least the Dolphins feel comfortable enough with where Parker is at with his ongoing hamstring issue to dress him and use an active roster spot for today’s game.

Parker’s departure in Week 1 allowed the Patriots to put the screws on Miami in coverage — so getting his presence at the very least on the field should keep the field spaced for everyone else, including 2020 rookie Lynn Bowden Jr. Bowden Jr was the subject of a late summer trade between the Dolphins and the Raiders, Miami is hoping that the 3rd-round selection gives the team a little bit more dynamic play in the slot and the ability to create big plays. We’re now nearly an hour from kickoff — so we’ll get a good look at the Dolphins’ receivers soon enough.

But at the very least the Buffalo coaching staff now has more to mull over between now and kickoff.