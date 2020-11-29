Miami Dolphins inactives for Week 12 vs. the Jets

The Miami Dolphins are a little less than an hour and a half from kickoff, and we now know which Dolphins on the 53-man roster will not be suiting up for today’s game. The Dolphins shared the inactives list approximately 90 minutes before kickoff in Week 12.

The inactive list features a last minute development in the addition of rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa — who was questionable all week in practice and now will miss the first start of his young NFL career. The Dolphins will look to make due this weekend with veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who is one of the NFL’s best backup options and a player whom the Dolphins should expect to see plenty of chemistry with their skill players.

Elsewhere, it was established at the top of the weekend that Miami would be without running back Salvon Ahmed and guard Solomon Kindley. And with RB Myles Gaskin still on injured reserve, there’s no question that Miami’s offense is going to have to lean heavily on their passing game weapons to keep the ball moving today. Provided Miami can hold up against the Jets’ blitz-heavy attack, there’s a strong chance for some chunk gains through the air today for Miami. And if the Dolphins can balance that with ball security, it should prove to be a favorable matchup for the Dolphins this afternoon.

The Dolphins kickoff from New Jersey at 1 PM EST in search of their 7th win of the season. Throw the records out the window, it is time for Miami to put their game plan into action and execute if they hope to stake a firm claim as a contender. No more slip ups.