Miami Dolphins to hire Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator, per reports

The Miami Dolphins have landed legendary defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, according to a league source.

Miami will make Fangio the NFL's highest-paid coordinator, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Fangio, 64, has been a top target of head coach Mike McDaniel for a long time.

McDaniel can now allow Fangio to operate as head coach of the defense, which has immense talent and underperformed in 2022 under Josh Boyer.

Fangio has been defensive coordinator of the Panthers, Colts, Texans, 49ers and Bears.

Fangio has also been head coach of the Broncos, which could prove very valuable for McDaniel as he enters his second year as head coach.

Vic Fangio wears an FDNY hat on the sideline while coaching the Denver Bronocs during a game against the New York Giants.

Fangio had the interest of numerous NFL teams and served this season as Eagles consultant.

The Dolphins also scheduled interviews with Sean Desai, Kris Richard and Anthony Campanile.

How good is Fangio?

Nine of his defenses finished among the NFL’s top 10.

Ten of his defenses made the top 10 in fewest points allowed.

FANGIO: Five things to know about new defensive coordinator

OPINION: Top 10 Miami Dolphins offseason priorities

NEVER MISS A SNAP: Sign up for our NFL newsletter for exclusive content

Fangio operates a multiple 3-4 defense that creates sacks and turnovers through disguise.

Among the Dolphins who should flourish next season are Jevon Holland, Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb and Christian Wilkins.

Miami's defense ranked 18th in yards per game and 24th in points allowed and it wasn't good enough to save Boyer, a holdover from the Brian Flores era.

The Dolphins struggled in the areas of 3rd down defense (24th), red zone defense (23rd), takeaways (30th) and sacks per pass attempt (22nd).

Miami blitzed almost as much as any NFL team but did not reap the benefit of sacks and pressures.

There is no reason Miami should not be in the mix as a Top 12 NFL defense in 2023.

Fangio is no-nonsense and old-school which could provide a fascinating balance for McDaniel.

Miami owner Stephen Ross has never been afraid to spend and surely it cost a pretty penny to land Fangio.

Story continues

The Dolphins, and McDaniel, have landed their man.

Joe Schad can be reached at jschad@pbpost.com

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Miami Dolphins to hire Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator, per report