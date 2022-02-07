New Miami Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel ‘has answers’ for Tua Tagovailoa

Former Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was drafted No. 5 overall in the 2020 NFL draft by the Miami Dolphins, and his first two seasons with the franchise have been far from enjoyable.

Whether it be issues with the coaching staff and front office, trade rumors, constant criticism and more, Tagovailoa’s young career has seen a lot of negative.

His play, while not terrible, has not impressed many. However, that may change with a new head coach.

The Dolphins, to the surprise of football fans, media members and players, fired head coach Brian Flores after having him coach for three seasons.

Fast forward a couple weeks later and Miami has a new head coach in San Francisco 49ers‘ offensive coordinator, Mike McDaniel.

McDaniel has worked with multiple big-time coaches, including: Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay and Matt LaFleur.

Now, it is McDaniel’s turn to be the head coach.

Peter Schrager on Good Morning Football today said he spoke with McDaniel following the hiring and he claimed McDaniel is excite to maximize Tagovailoa’s strengths and had answers for the quarterback when speaking with Miami’s front office during the interview process.

“I spoke to Mike McDaniel this weekend. Every QB he’s ever worked with has had his best season of his career with him on staff. He’s bullish on Tua and is excited to maximize what he does best.” — @PSchrags pic.twitter.com/EV4Cy2nZ5K — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) February 7, 2022

