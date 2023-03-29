Miami Dolphins HC excited for Tua Tagovailoa’s 2023 season

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had a unique experience in trying to transition from being a college star to regular NFL starter. He’s been through coaching changes, a new offensive coordinator every year and rumors that would make any player lose their confidence. Not to mention, he’s only heading into his fifth season in the league.

The former Alabama quarterback had a stellar 2022 season when he was available. His health was questioned in headlines rather than praise for his outstanding play.

While at league meetings in Arizona, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel discussed his excitement for the 2023 season and what it means for Tagovailoa.

“He’s doing great,” McDaniel said. “He’s had a really good offseason with his family and training and positioning himself to feel good moving forward. He’s very healthy, vibrant, and I can see a hunger in him that I’m excited to watch play out.”

McDaniel also went on to talk about how consistency in the staff and playbook will lead to a stronger, more confident Tagovailoa.

“He’s a younger player and he’s very honest and candid,” the coach said. “But it also gives me a barometer. He was doing a lot, he’s got a lot of room to grow, let’s just say that. He did an unbelievable job being able to lead an offense in year one. That’s a new language. This is his first year where he’s going to have continued offense, play caller and position coach.”

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Tagovailoa and other former Alabama players now in the NFL as the 2023 offseason progresses.

Calvin Ridley set to wear No. 0 for the Jacksonville Jaguars

TE Irv Smith Jr. signs one-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals

