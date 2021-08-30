Miami Dolphins HC Brian Flores responds to Tua Tagovailoa, Deshaun Watson trade rumors

The 2021 offseason has been loaded with rumors, reports and uncertainty. While most of the storylines have been resolved, or at least put on hold until the 2022 offseason, one continues to develop: a potential trade between the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins that could result in swapping quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa, the former Alabama star quarterback, had a rough start to his NFL career and fans and analysts did not let him forget about it over the offseason.

Heading into the 2021 regular season, Tagovailoa is seen as the the quarterback with the most to gain or lose based on his sophomore season performance.

To top it all off, there’s now a chance he gets dealt before the start of the regular season.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was asked about the trade rumors after the team’s final preseason game in Cincinnati.

Flores’ answer was not one of certainty, but one of support for those currently on the team.

David Furones, in Cincinnati, asks Brian Flores about the fans wanting to know if Deshaun Watson is of interest: "I am interested in the players that are on our team. I am interested in the players on the Miami Dolphins." — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) August 29, 2021

Brian Flores can't end the Deshaun Watson storyline if it's not definitively over. And GM Chris Grier, a very nice guy, rarely speaks with media. So Flo has to navigate how to answer best. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) August 29, 2021

Brian Flores on Deshaun Watson: "Reports, speculation are not things we really get into. Any conversations we have or don't have are going to be internal." — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) August 29, 2021

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the trade rumors surrounding Tagovailoa and Watson before the 2021 NFL regular season.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion.