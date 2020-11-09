The Miami Dolphins are going streaking!

We’re going streaking!

The Miami Dolphins’ Week 9 win over the Arizona Cardinals marks the team’s 4th-straight win of the 2020 NFL season — the first time the team has logged a win-streak of that length since back in 2016, when the Dolphins finished the year 10-6 and made the postseason. These are undoubtedly exciting times for Dolphins fans everywhere, who in year two of the Brian Flores era and rebuild have seen this team take on so many qualities of their head coach:

Tough, disciplined and resilient.

The Dolphins are all of the above, as this latest win indicates. Giving up 14 unanswered points in the second half? No problem. Giving the ball to a rookie quarterback inside his own 10-yard line down 7 on the road in the 4th quarterback? All good. Stiffening against a potential MVP candidate in the 4th-quarter after he’s shredded you for the last 30 minutes of game clock? Consider it done.

What a win this was for the Dolphins. And with the team pushing their record to 5-3 on the season, Miami can now set their eyes on moving the win-streak to 5. Those 2016 Miami Dolphins won six consecutive games before dropping a game to the Baltimore Ravens 38-6 to fall to 7-5 on the season. These Dolphins stand the chance to challenge that streak, not that they’ll hear one peep about it this week at practice.

The Dolphins’ sole focus within the building will be on the Los Angeles Chargers, who much travel across the country to play in Miami in Week 10 after dropping yet another devastatingly close game this season, this time losing 31-26 to the Las Vegas Raiders. You can expect a close game against the Chargers, who have lost 6 games this season by a combined 24 points. But as Week 9 showed, these Dolphins are learning how to win not just the blowouts but the tight ones as well. That’s a hurdle the Chargers have yet to clear.

So keep an eye on the win-streak: Miami has a legitimate chance to push it to 5 and beyond…but let’s just take this one week at a time.