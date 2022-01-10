Miami Dolphins fire head coach Brian Flores after three seasons

Dolphins fire head coach Brian Flores after three seasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

In one of the more stunning moves just hours after the end of the 2021 regular season, the Miami Dolphins have fired head coach Brian Flores.

The team announced the move Monday morning, with owner Stephen Ross saying he determined the key dynamics of the football team "weren't functioning at a level I want it to be."

"I believe we have a talented young roster in place and have the opportunity to be much better in 2022," Ross said in a statement. "I want to thank Brian for his hard work and wish him nothing but the best in the future."

Flores went 24-25 in his three seasons, with the Dolphins having back-to-back winning seasons in 2020 and 2021 - the first time the team has done that since 2002 and 2003.

Miami went 9-8 this past season, including a seven-game win streak that followed a seven-game losing streak.

The Dolphins finished the season Sunday with a 33-24 win over the New England Patriots to sweep their rivals for the first time since the 2000 season.

Flores was the 13th head coach in franchise history after spending 11 seasons with the Patriots organization.