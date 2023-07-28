Miami Dolphins fans react to Jalen Ramsey knee injury, surgery

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey will have surgery this afternoon to repair a torn meniscus in his knee and is expected to miss 6 to 8 weeks.

Ramsey, acquired from the Rams in the offseason, tweeted Friday that "I'll be back on that field stronger than ever... in due time! This SO minor for God's child."For the Dolphins' fans, it was the not the news they wanted on only the second day of training camp.

Here is what the fans are saying on Twitter ...

"All Miami Dolphins fans - let's wave goodbye to the 2023 NFL season now that @jalenramsey is hurt after a single practice to start the year. Common guys, every one wave goodbye to this waste of a season!" - Brimmer1 "We got bigger issues in this country than corrupt, old politicians. Jalen Ramsey is potentially gonna miss the year ..." - Tate

Praying for the shortest recovery time possible @jalenramsey pic.twitter.com/JBpylFaLRG — DJ JACKSON™ (@dj_jackson_15) July 28, 2023

Good luck today @jalenramsey — Dougie Buckets (@turner_doug96) July 28, 2023

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) participates in training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex, Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in Miami Gardens.

Fans not looking forward to season opener vs. Chargers

"The fact Jalen Ramsey ain't playing week 1 is a go ahead big dub for the chargers. Justin Herbert WILL unleash the H bombs! - JACOBMCKINNEY

"NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!! Jalen Ramsey ... whyyyyyyyy!!!! - TouchdownOf course, the negatives were also all over social media."Ramsey talks more than he has good plays. He isn't even on our radar." - B CymaticAnd, then there was this ..."Don't let Jalen Ramsey having surgery distract you from the fact Travis Scott got Beyonce’ on Utopia." - Nathan Day

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Jalen Ramsey knee injury, surgery draw Miami Dolphins fans reaction