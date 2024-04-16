Miami Dolphins expected to pick up Jaylen Waddle’s fifth-year option

Former Alabama Crimson Tide football wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was the sixth overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft by the Miami Dolphins. Pairing him with his former college quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has proven to be a very smart move. Now, Waddle is expected to have his fifth-year option picked up by the Dolphins.

Waddle broke the NFL record for most receptions by a receiver in his rookie season. Since then, star receiver Tyreek Hill has joined the team, which led to Waddle’s role on the offense shrinking some. However, that has not prevented him from being a valuable member of the team’s receiving corps.

In 2023, Waddle reeled in 72 passes on 104 targets for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns. He and Hill are often considered to be one of the strongest receiving duos in the entire league.

Miami’s general manager, Chris Grier, shared with reporters that the franchise plans on picking up his fifth-year option before the upcoming deadline to do so.

#Dolphins GM Chris Grier told reporters that the team plans to pick up the fifth-year options for WR Jaylen Waddle and pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips prior to the deadline. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 16, 2024

