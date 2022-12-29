Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 17 matchup

Both teams have playoff hopes potentially on the line when the Miami Dolphins (8-7) hit the road to take on the New England Patriots (7-8) in an AFC East showdown.

With QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol once again, will QB Mac Jones and the Patriots pick up a home win and get one step closer to an improbable playoff berth? Meanwhile, the Dolphins also control their own destiny in terms of a path toward the postseason and will be desperate for a victory. The game kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Dolphins vs. Patriots Week 17 game:

Dolphins at Patriots odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Patriots (-3)

Moneyline: Patriots (-155); Dolphins (+135)

Over/under: 41

More odds, injury info for Dolphins vs. Patriots

Lorenzo Reyes: Patriots 14, Dolphins 13

The Patriots have gone 1-4 against the spread and straight up over their last five. The Dolphins have lost four in a row and have a massive cloud of uncertainty hanging over them at quarterback. Take your money elsewhere.

Safid Deen: Dolphins 24, Patriots 17

Both teams are desperately due for a win, with Miami riding a four-game skid, and the Patriots losing their last two games late in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins will rely on star receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in this one against New England’s shoddy offense.

Richard Morin: Patriots 18, Dolphins 17

With an unclear situation at quarterback, the Dolphins feel vulnerable on the road against a Patriots team that desperately needs this victory. The question is whether the New England offense can do anything at all to help them make the playoffs.

