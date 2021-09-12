Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots: Live stream, time, date, odds, how to watch

The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins kick off their seasons Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and the AFC East matchup will include two former Alabama standouts behind center.

While the pressure is on for Dolphins second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who threw 11 passing touchdowns and five interceptions during his rookie season, first-round draft pick Mac Jones will be making his regular-season debut for the Patriots. The quarterback is getting the start following Cam Newton's release at the conclusion of training camp.

It's a big first game for two teams with playoff aspirations. The Dolphins narrowly missed the playoffs last season after going 10-6. The Patriots went 7-9 last year, missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2008 campaign and suffering a losing season for the first time since 2000.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins travel to New England to take on the Patriots on Sunday.

Here is everything you need to know for Sunday:

What time does Dolphins at Patriots start?

The game will begin at 4:25 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

What TV channel is Dolphins at Miami on?

The game will be broadcast on CBS.

How can I watch Dolphins vs. Patriots online via live stream?

The game can be streamed on Paramount+ and fuboTV or via DirecTV's NFL Sunday Ticket.

What are the odds for Dolphins at Patriots?

The Patriots are 3.5-point favorites with the over/under at 43.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

