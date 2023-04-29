The Miami Dolphins lost their 2023 first round pick as a result of an NFL investigation into possible tampering.

That means the Dolphins are slated for only four picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Here's the Dolphins' picks, selections and grades for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Miami Dolphins 2023 NFL Draft picks

2nd Round, No. 51 overall | Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: Consistency is key for Smith, who, like other young cornerbacks, will play too handsy. High potential.

3rd Round, No. 84 overall | Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

Instant grade: A-minus

Analysis: How can you not like what you see from Achane on film? He's a physical back for his size and has good straight line speed. Like him more than Tyjae Spears, whom Tennessee drafted at No. 81.

6th Round, No. 197 overall |

7th Round, No. 238 overall |

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Miami Dolphins draft picks: Grades for selections in 2023 NFL Draft