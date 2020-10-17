Miami Dolphins’ DL Zach Sieler lives in an RV

Defensive lineman Zach Sieler is in his second year playing for the Miami Dolphins. While the 25-year-old, who played college ball at Ferris State, makes $44,118 per week on his NFL contract, he isn’t living in some fancy, South Beach digs.

“I actually stay in an RV during the season. I’ve done this for two years now. I have a fifth wheel I stay in during the season,” Sieler told Miami reporters on Thursday.

“I actually had roots, and I do have roots in Sebring, which is about two hours from here. I know I’ve been asked about the ranch. That’s kind of my home base, I guess you could say. I have family in Michigan and I love going back to see them; but in season, I stay in an RV. For me, that works, I love it. It’s simple, it’s easy, I can get up and go postseason and just do whatever I need to do, wherever I’m training, I can park it and train there.”

It isn’t because he can’t find a better spot. It’s that he loves the life.

“No, I usually keep it lower,” Sieler said when asked if his “neighbors” know a pro football player is living nearby. “Some people learn or whatever. Usually, everyone is great.

“But if you think about it, guys who are at a campground, usually they’re vacationing. So everyone’s happy, everyone waves. It’s not your typical, living their daily lives. Usually they’re on vacation. It is kind of weird getting a new neighbor three, four times a week.”

It sounds like Sieler doesn’t lay down stakes at any one particular location. And he welcomes his fellow Dolphins.

“I’ve had players hang out for sure,” said Seiler, a waiver-wire pickup in December after being let go by the Baltimore Ravens. “And yes, campgrounds, little RV parks, find a nice spot and set up there for a few months. Florida is great because everyone comes down here in the winter to live, so there’s plenty of spots, especially right now.”

Sieler also invested differently than most of his NFL colleagues. He is involved with a hog and alligator hunting ranch two hours North of his roaming home.