Miami Dolphins declared biggest winner of 1st-round by GMFB

“Miami Dolphins fans: Have yourself a morning, because you had yourself a night last night.”

Peter Schrager’s declaring of the Miami Dolphins as the biggest winner of the 1st-round of the 2021 NFL Draft ended with that heavy hitting line —but here’s the thing. Schrager isn’t wrong. According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Miami Dolphins drafted their number two overall prospect in this year’s class in Jaylen Waddle at No. 6 overall before drafting the most dynamic pass rusher of the class at No. 18 overall. Chris Grier and the Dolphins showed once again that they are fearless with potential risks if the talent warrants the roll of the dice.

And both prospects from last night did. From here, Miami will look to follow up their strong showing by continuing to tightrope the challenges of stockpiling talent with filling needs for the team. Perhaps just as exciting as the Dolphins’ first two choices? The talent still available on the board entering the second round should position Miami to once again be identified as a winner.

But for now, the Dolphins should collect their breath and relish in being tabbed one of Thursday night’s biggest winners.

Schraeger’s monologue spotlighting the Dolphins as a winner can be watched below: