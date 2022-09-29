Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals: Live stream, time, odds, how to watch Thursday Night Football

The Miami Dolphins are riding high, winning three consecutive games to start the 2022 NFL season. They are one of two undefeated teams remaining in the league. In Week 4, the Dolphins face the defending AFC champions, the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been proving doubters wrong, leading the league with a 82.8 QB Rating. He's second in passing yards with 925 and has thrown eight touchdowns and two interceptions. But his availability for Thursday is questionable after he was injured during the win over the Buffalo Bills.

For the Bengals, Joe Burrow has struggled to get his team going and has six touchdowns and four interceptions. But Cincinnati is looking to make their Thursday Night Football matchup a special one with the momentum from their first win of the season and the introduction of their White Bengal helmets.

Here is everything you need to know for Thursday night's game:

What time does Dolphins at Bengals start?

Kickoff is set for Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during warmups at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.

What TV channel is Dolphins at Bengals on?

The game will stream on Prime Video with Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter) on the call.

How can I watch Dolphins at Bengals online via live stream?

The game will be streamed nationally via Prime Video.

The Bengals are favored by 3.5 points with the over/under at 47.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

