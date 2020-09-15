Miami Dolphins make change on their 2020 practice squad at quarterback

It seems as though the Miami Dolphins will take the approach that if their charged with working down the depth chart to QB3, they’ll have bigger problems at hand than who is taking snaps at quarterback. After initially deciding to release young QB Josh Rosen, the Dolphins brought back young QB Jake Rudock thanks to his familiarity with the system. But now Rudock is also on the outs — he’s been released from Miami’s practice squad. Miami still has quarterbacks Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tua Tagovailoa on the active roster, but the team’s third quarterback will be a fresh face.

Undrafted rookie quarterback Reid Sinnett, who ironically enough was serving as the Buccaneers practice squad quarterback before the team signed Rosen in the aftermath of Miami’s decision to cut the third-year quarterback, will now serve as Miami’s practice squad signal caller.

Sinnett was a one-year starter for the University of San Diego Toreros in 2019, finishing 11th in the voting for the Walter Payton Award (FCS’ equivalent of the Heisman Trophy) and posting some impressive numbers — he completed 67% of his passes for 3,528 yards, 32 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while rushing for an additional six scores. The Dolphins must see a greater developmental ceiling with Sinnett than they did was Rudock, who at this point is a low-end player from a physical traits perspective and won’t move the needed with his ceiling as a player. And, given Rudock’s lack of market the last time he was available, he may be “on call” for the Dolphins should something happen to Tagovailoa or Fitzpatrick throughout the course of the season. If Rudock latches on somewhere else? Oh well and good for him — but the Dolphins seem to have seen enough to feel comfortably that he’s not the answer they’re looking for as a bottom of the roster quarterback.