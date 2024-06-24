Miami Dolphins center Connor Williams unlikely to return

A return to the Miami Dolphins seems unlikely for free-agent center Connor Williams as he is focusing on finding a landing spot ahead of training camp after he rehabbed his knee injury that cut his second season with the Dolphins short.

Williams’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, offered insight into Williams’ situation in a Sunday night appearance on WSVN.

“On behalf of Connor, I’m sure he’d be open to it, but I wouldn’t think that it’s likely he would return here with the Dolphins,” Rosenhaus said.

“I certainly wouldn’t rule anything out, but the Dolphins did sign a fine center in Aaron Brewer from the Tennessee Titans and made a big investment. I think Connor, wherever he signs, it will be as a center.”

With uncertainty surrounding Williams’ rehab of a torn ACL in his left knee, suffered in the December loss to the Titans, the Dolphins signed Brewer in the initial wave of free agency in March.

Incidentally, the Dolphins were the team to convert Williams to center when they signed him in 2022. He played his first four seasons at guard with the Dallas Cowboys.

Miami could, theoretically, have an opening at guard after losing standout right guard Robert Hunt in free agency to the Carolina Panthers. The Dolphins appear primed to hold training camp competition for both guard spots, with Isaiah Wynn, Liam Eichenberg, Robert Jones, Jack Driscoll and Lester Cotton among options.

Brewer, like Williams, is a former guard now playing center, as of last season with the Titans. But Rosenhaus’ comments indicate the Dolphins plan to keep Brewer at center.

Miami signed a veteran safety, Marcus Maye, and defensive tackle, Calais Campbell, to team-friendly deals since the end of minicamp to address two positions of needed depth. The team could still possibly sign an outside guard. Coach Mike McDaniel, speaking on the state of both the interior offensive and defensive lines as minicamp wrapped up, seemed pleased with the two groups.

“I am very happy with our current orchestration of both those units. The offensive line, there’s a little more history and experience personally with all the guys involved,” he said.

“I’m very happy with the team. Open to competition. I think competition always breeds benefit for the Miami Dolphins just because it brings the best out of people. We’ll never shut the door on that, but I’m happy with the groups, their production, how they’ve been working together. Happy with both groups.”

As Williams is now set to find a team for 2024, it didn’t always look promising for him with his knee. He decided to focus on his rehab first before delving into his free agency this offseason.

“Connor has had a remarkable recovery, nothing short of miraculous, really looking good for the start of the season,” Rosenhaus said. “There’s a lot of teams interested in him. I’m just delighted for Connor. I did not anticipate him going to training camp with a team and felt like it might be something during the season before he played. But now, he’s done an awesome job. We are going to see Connor Williams in someone’s training camp.”

Williams has been a valuable blocker at center for the Dolphins the last two seasons, outside of a few snapping issues. Brewer’s athleticism makes him a good fit at center in Miami’s outside-zone blocking scheme. He is regarded as a strong run blocker with some questions on his pass blocking.