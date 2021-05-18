How the Miami Dolphins have built around Tua Tagovailoa

The 2020 Miami Dolphins finished the season with a final record of 10-6, just missing out on the playoffs. This season, they’ve changed a lot in order to help their No. 5 overall pick from last year’s draft: Tua Tagovailoa.

Good Morning Football’s Peter Schrager claims that the team that surrounds the former Alabama quarterback is different on the field and on the sidelines.

The offensive coordinator for the Dolphins in 2020 was Chan Gailey, who was the coach for former Dolphins quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick, in Buffalo and New York.

Gailey is now out and Schrager believes the new co-offensive coordinators, whom were promoted from inside the organization, can do what it takes to build a playbook that best fits Tagovailoa.

In addition to the coaching changes, Miami brought in former Texans wide receiver, Will Fuller, on a one-year deal; and drafted Crimson Tide star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle at No. 6 overall.