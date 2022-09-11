Miami Dolphins blitz New England Patriots in Week 1 | 5 takeaways

MIAMI GARDENS — Mike McDaniel likely couldn't have imagined a better start to his first regular season as Miami Dolphins head coach.

The Dolphins blitzed the New England Patriots 20-7 on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, building a 17-0 first-half lead with impact defensive plays and gutsy fourth-down conversions.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa finished 23 of 33 for 270 yards and a touchdown, incorporating new playmaker Tyreek Hill early and often. Hill finished with eight receptions for 94 yards.

Tagovailoa is now 4-0 in his career against head coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

Here are five takeaways from Sunday's opener:

Instant impact from newcomers

Dolphins outside linebacker Melvin Ingram runs into the end zone for Miami's first touchdown of the season after recovering a strip fumble by Patriots quarterback Mack Jones in the second quarter.

Linebacker Melvin Ingram scored the first touchdown of the 2022 season in the first quarter, grabbing a strip-sack fumble after defensive back Brandon Jones came clean on a blitz of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

"I was just trying to make a play," Ingram said. " ... It's a good way to start [with the Dolphins] and hopefully there are many more.

"It was what we expected [from the Patriots]. The coaches do a great job of getting us prepared."

Hill was Tagovailoa's top target and showed early in the game how his blazing speed would impact the Dolphins offense. Hill was frequently in motion prior to the snap.

Veteran punter Thomas Morestead also made an impact: After the Dolphins' opening drive of the second half stalled, Morestead pinned the Patriots inside their 10-yard line with a booming 58-yard punt. He also pinned the Patriots at their 5-yard line late in the fourth quarter while Miami held a two-possession lead.

Mike McDaniel aggressive, confident as playcaller

McDaniel showed aggression and confidence in his first game calling plays for the Dolphins offense.

He sent the offense out for fourth-and-short at midfield on the Dolphins' first drive. The Patriots jumped offside, allowing Miami to cash in Jevon Holland's interception with a Jason Sanders field goal.

McDaniel's aggression paid off in a big way at the end of the first half: Facing 4th-and-8 just across midfield, Tagovailoa found Jaylen Waddle among three Patriots defensive backs. The receiver eluded all three for a 42-yard score that gave Miami a three-possession lead at the half.

Ball-hawking defense

Miami's defense forced three total turnovers and was especially dominant in the first half, shutting out New England and grabbing a pair of takeaways from Jones.

Holland's interception on the game's opening drive came off a deflection in the end zone as Patriots receiver Devante Parker, a longtime Dolphin, and Miami defensive back Xavien Howard contested the pass.

Jones' strip-sack led directly to points as Ingram quickly grabbed the loose ball for a 2-yard touchdown return.

New England's first-half drives ended in an interception, punt, fumble, punt and an end-of-half kneel-down.

"We emphasize taking the ball away," "We want to get the ball back to our offense and it's important for someone to be a tone-setter. Whether it's me or anybody on the defense, we have to be ready for that one play and take advantage of it."

Late in the fourth quarter, Dolphins defensive back Kader Kahou hit Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor over the middle and forced a fumble, which linebacker Jaelan Phillips recovered instantly.

Dolphins rushing attack struggles

The Miami rushing attack struggled to get out of low gear on Sunday as the team finished with 64 total rushing yards, averaging just 2.8 per carry.

Offseason acquisition Chase Edmonds led the way with 25 yards on 15 carries. Edmonds also caught four passes for 40 yards.

Raheem Mostert, who missed almost all of the 2021 season with an injury and followed McDaniel from San Francisco this offseason, rushed five times for 16 yards in his Dolphins debut.

Up-and-down for offensive line

The Dolphins offensive line underwent changes this offseason and saw mixed results in their debut.

Acquisition Terron Armstead received medical attention for a minor injury in the second half while Austin Jackson briefly left the field due to an ankle injury, forcing Liam Eichenberg back into the fold.

While the offensive line largely withstood the Patriots' pass rush, Tagovailoa was still sacked and fumbled twice. Connor Williams, whose missed block led to the first-half strip-sack of Tagovailoa, fell on the fumble to retain Dolphins possession.

Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) celebrates in the end zone after scoring right before halftime and giving Miami a 17-0 lead at the break.

