Miami Dolphins beat Dallas Cowboys: Snap Conclusions from Joe Schad

MIAMI GARDENS - The Dolphins made their case as a Super Bowl favorite with a signature win against the Cowboys on Sunday.

Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jason Sanders, Andrew Van Ginkel and Bradley Chubb all starred in a 22-20 victory.

The Dolphins can win the AFC East and take a giant step toward the #1 seed in the AFC with a win at Baltimore on Sunday.

Here are some Snap Conclusions:

TE Durham Smythe 55 snaps, 85 percent - Smythe has 5 catches for 56 yards, second on the team on Sunday. Perhaps his ankle injury is feeling a bit better as Smythe continues to make key contributions in the run game as well.

WR Tyreek Hill 55 snaps, 85 percent - Hill played a ton, which was impressive, considering he had missed a game with an ankle injury. And now he’ll be counted on for high snaps again, as Jaylen Waddle has a high ankle sprain. It will be nearly impossible for Hill to get to 2,000 yards but he’d gladly take an AFC Championship Game and/or Super Bowl appearance instead. Will Braxton Berrios, Cedrick Wilson or Robbie Chosen step up if Waddle misses games?

DT Christian Wilkins 61 snaps, 92 percent - Wilkins is relentless and durable. Would Miami be served to franchise tag Wilkins in 2024 if no long-term deal is reached? Probably, yes. Miami’s front is so, so strong, with the duo of Wilkins and Zach Sieler in particular often controlling the line of scrimmage.

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) and linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) tackle Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Edge Melvin Ingram 21 snaps, 32 percent - It’s pretty amazing that Ingram went from the couch to 21 snaps in the Dolphins defense. But considering how much Chubb and Van Ginkel play, it was helpful and needed. Ingram saw more time than Emmanuel Ogbah (now banged up) has seen at times, even when healthy.

RB Raheem Mostert 19 snaps, 29 percent - Mostert had 11 rushes and a receiving touchdown so it was surprising to see how little he played. After the game Mostert said he was hit in the shin but should be OK moving forward. Jeff Wilson had his most significant contribution of the season, picking up key yards in the fourth quarter.

No champagne. No dancing. No loud music after playoffs clinched by Dolphins. Here's why.

Joe Schad can be reached at jschad@pbpost.com and on social media @schadjoe. Thanks for supporting local journalism by subscribing.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Jason Sanders, Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Dolphins beat Cowboys