Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons hit with COVID-19 issues

The Miami Dolphins and the Atlanta Falcons are the latest NFL teams to be hit with COVID-19 issues.

Both teams released statements Friday explaining their situations. The games for each team Sunday remain on the schedule.

Statement from the Miami Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/hyYOXpOsGn — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 6, 2020





The Miami Herald reports the coach is a defensive assistant:

The coach is a defensive assistant position coach, according to a source. The coach has not authorized the release of his name. No Dolphins player has contracted the virus since the start of the regular season and the positive COVID test is believed to be the first for a Dolphins coach since that time, as well.



