Miami Dolphins announcing signing of two from 2021 rookie class

One of the perks of the NFL’s rookie wage scale is that it takes much of the opportunity for difficult negotiations out of getting new draft selections under contract. The Miami Dolphins are now among a handful of teams across the NFL that have gained traction on getting their 2021 rookie class under contract thanks to the minimized wiggle room — officially signing two members of their 2021 group.

The two Dolphins to sign on the dotted line are the team’s two 7th-round selections, OT Larnel Coleman and RB Gerrid Doaks. And along with those draft selections, the team has officially signed four prospects from the 2021 draft cycle to go undrafted:

CB Jaytlin Askew

DL Jerome Johnson

IOL Robert Jones

TE/FB Carl Tucker

The team announced the signings on social media yesterday afternoon.

We've signed T Larnel Coleman and RB Gerrid Doaks. We also signed the following undrafted college free agents: CB Jaytlin Askew, DT Jerome Johnson, G Robert Jones and FB Carl Tucker. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 13, 2021

Signing draft selections from the later rounds is usually more straight forward — but there are a handful of top choices across the league that are beginning to come to terms with their teams and signing contracts. Tennessee Titans 1st-round selection Caleb Farley is among them.

Miami will have plenty of time to secure their own top choices and have five remaining unsigned members of their 2021 class: