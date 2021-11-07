Miami Dolphins announce inactives vs. Houston Texans in Week 9

The Dolphins have put out their list of inactive players for their Week 9 matchup with the Houston Texans.

Probably the most important name on the list this week is wide receiver Preston Williams who missed last week’s game for disciplinary reasons.

Williams was not on the injury report leading up to this contest, so this may be a holdover from that issue, especially when we consider that safety Sheldrick Redwine, who was also inactive for discipline last week, is out this week as well.

Miami’s wide receiver room will consist of Jaylen Waddle, Mack Hollins, Albert Wilson, Isaiah Ford, and Kirk Merritt this week.

Other inactives include cornerback Trill Williams, offensive tackle Greg Little, tight end Hunter Long, defensive tackle John Jenkins, and the newly-acquired outside linebacker Darius Hodge.

It was also reported Sunday that Tua Tagovailoa will not start due to his finger injury on this throwing hand, but he is available to play in an emergency situation. Jacoby Brissett will get the start in his place.

Miami kicks off against Houston on Sunday at 1 p.m.