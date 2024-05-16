Miami Dolphins announce 2024 preseason schedule

The Miami Dolphins are set to begin their 2024 regular season on Sept. 8, but they’ll get tuned up with three preseason games before that.

On Wednesday, the Dolphins announced when and where they’ll play their August exhibition games in preparation of the 2024 season:

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins , Friday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m. ET, Hard Rock Stadium

Washington Commanders at Miami Dolphins : Saturday, Aug. 17, 7 p.m. ET, Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Friday, Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m. ET, Raymond James Stadium

The final matchup against the Buccaneers isn’t too much of a surprise as Tampa Bay seemingly announced that game on accident in a Tuesday tweet that was quickly deleted.

The Falcons and Buccaneers have long been preseason staples for the Dolphins, and it’s likely that Miami will want to do a few joint practices with one or both of those squads ahead of their meetings. Last year, the Dolphins did joint practices with both Atlanta and the Houston Texans.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire