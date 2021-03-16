Miami Dolphins agree to terms with TE/FB Cethan Carter

If you were hoping for the Miami Dolphins to come out swinging like the year was 2020, you probably had a rude awakening on Monday when the Dolphins were one of the more reserved and selective franchises across the NFL landscape. Miami, often known for coming out red hot and offering up expensive contracts, was anything but throughout the course of the day on Monday, opting instead to finalize a contract with their new punter, watch their interior defensive lineman (Davon Godchaux) ink a deal with a division rival in New England, bid farewell to their former starting quarterback and welcome back a standout from Miami’s hodgepodge collection of talent from the 2019 season (Vince Biegel).

But the Dolphins were able to welcome another new talent to the fray throughout the course of the day on Monday, as reports surfaced that the team had agreed to terms with former Bengals TE/FB Cethan Carter.

The #Dolphins have finalized a 3-year deal for #Bengals FB and TE Cethan Carter, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021

Carter, who is listed at 6-foot-3 and 248 pounds as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska, first entered the league in 2017 and served as a special teams staple for the Bengals throughout the course of his three years with logged snaps. Carter, who turns 26 years old in September, figured to take the place of any number of Dolphins specialists who have hit the open market — including LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, who agreed to terms with the Houston Texans on Monday after a 2020 season in Miami that saw him take 52% of Miami’s special teams snaps.

Miami, who also part ways with fullback Chandler Cox the day before the season finale, appears to covet Carter’s backfield diversity and positional flexibility. That has been a point of emphasis for Miami in the past under coach Brian Flores: playing with multiplicity on both sides of the ball.

Carter, whose terms are currently unknown other than the duration of his new deal (3-years), appears to check that box.