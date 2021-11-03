Miami Dolphins address firing players, whether significant roster changes need to be made

In 2016, then-Dolphins coach Adam Gase fired three players (Billy Turner, Dallas Thomas, Isaiah Pead) after a 30-17 loss to Tennessee that dropped the Dolphins to 1-4. The Dolphins then won nine of their next 10 and made the playoffs.

So has Flores considered dismissing any players simply to shake things up amid a 1-7 start?

Flores suggested he hasn’t.

“I supposed a situation like that could occur if we felt it was in the best interest of the team,” he said. “I try to think through every decision. That’s something we would consider that wouldn’t be a decision made just by me. There’s a lot that goes into it. How does that affect the coaching staff and locker room?”

Before Flores’ first season, the Dolphins — who were rebuilding at the time — replaced 14 players between the final game of preseason and the first game of the regular season.

If the Dolphins don’t begin to win (Sunday against Houston, the following Thursday against Baltimore), might the Dolphins replace several players on the roster with minimum-salary players on the waiver wire or practice squad to give new players a look? (That could be done even though the Dolphins are just $1.4 million below the salary cap).

“That’s a moving target,” Flores said. “We look at the waiver wire every night — see if there’s a potential claim, potential practice squad [addition].”

Among players on the practice squad waiting for their chance: wide receiver Kirk Merritt, veteran running back Duke Johnson (who signed last week) and second-year cornerback Javaris Davis, who impressed in preseason.

Flores and Grier jointly make personnel decisions in the offseason; though Grier has ultimate control, he will never give Flores a player he doesn’t want.

Flores said personnel is only “1 percent of my job” during the season, but obviously a much larger part during the offseason.

“Chris and I talk pretty much every day,” he said. “Even in those, I’m thinking about third down and red zone.”

Story continues

THIS AND THAT

▪ After Flores said Wednesday that he likes this team, he was asked why the heck does he like this team when it has lost seven in a row.

“I like the people in this building; I love the people in this building,” he said. “We have the right types of players. We have a talented group, a young group, a developing group, guys who give great effort, prepare the right way. I enjoy coaching this group.

“There are a lot of the right ingredients here. We have to find the right formula to help us get over the hump. I believe in this team. I believe in the people in the building. That’s unwavering.”

▪ Flores insisted the team has enough talent. “Games in this league come down to a handful of plays,” he said. “We have been on the wrong side of those mistakes. We’ve got to do a better job to make some of those plays.”

▪ The Dolphins are allowing the most yards per game in the league, at 406.9, and are 29th in points allowed per game (at 29.1).

So considering Flores’ background is on defense, why hasn’t he taken over defensive play calling from Josh Boyer?

“I’m involved defensively,” he said. “I have a lot of trust in Josh Boyer and our defensive staff. We’ve got to execute better. As far as calling the defense, I have some input on that. Josh has done a good job calling the defense.”

Boyer’s only previous experience as defensive coordinator before last season was at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in 2005. He was previously defensive backs coach of the Patriots.

With Boyer calling plays last season, the Dolphins defense ranked sixth in the points allowed per game and 20th in yards permitted.

▪ Dolphins receiver Mack Hollins on Wednesday: “When I think about the [1-7] record, it’s embarrassing... It’s easy to say we’re not going to win any more, who cares, let’s tank. nobody on this team or is going to [do that]. I won’t allow nor will coaches or any of the other captains.”

▪ Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker (knee) indicated he doesn’t know if he will be able to play Sunday against visiting Houston. He said pain and limited mobility kept him sidelined last Sunday against Buffalo. Duke Riley played well filling in.

Baker, receiver DeVante Parker (hamstring), quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (finger on his throwing hand) and safety Brandon Jones (ankle) were limited in Wednesday’s practice.

▪ Austin Jackson said he was never down about being moved from left tackle to guard: “There’s no time to sulk about stuff. I’m happy to be playing left guard. I’m glad I can better at it. One of my better traits is [I’m] physical and strong at the point of attack” and that works wells at guard.

Jackson added: “Although I made some mistakes at tackle, I think I’m still a great tackle. Me moving to guard looks like he’s a crappy tackle” but that doesn’t bother me.

He said Flores mentioned that Laremy Tunsil moved from guard to tackle and he studied Tunsil’s tape.

Here’s what general manager Chris Grier said about the Deshaun Watson pursuit and other issues in his first public comments since April.