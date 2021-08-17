Miami Dolphins acquire former high pick to augment offensive line

The Miami Dolphins attempted to augment shaky depth at offensive tackle on Tuesday by acquiring Greg Little, a former second-round pick who spent two years with the Carolina Panthers.

The Dolphins gave the Panthers a 2022 seventh-round pick.

Little, selected by the Panthers 37th overall in the 2019 draft, was an all first-team Southeastern Conference player at Mississippi in 2018. He was a high-school All American in Allen, Texas, playing on a team with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

He played in four games as an NFL rookie for Carolina, starting three at left tackle, before going on injured reserve in December 2019.

Last season, he spent some time on the COVID-19 list and started three games at left tackle before again going on injured reserve in December.

Little will compete with Adam Pankey and Larnel Coleman for the Dolphins’ No. 3 tackle job. Pankey struggled in the preseason opener against Chicago, allowing five pressures and a sack.

Jermaine Eluemunor is another internal backup tackle option; he opened the 2020 season as the Patriots’ starting right tackle but has played exclusively backup guard during Dolphins training camp.

Austin Jackson is expected to be the Dolphins’ starting left tackle, though Little could provide competition if Jackson struggles.

Jesse Davis, who missed practice on Tuesday because of the birth of his child, is expected to start at right tackle, though that’s not definite.

Liam Eichenberg, who had been the Dolphins’ first-team right tackle to open training camp, moved to left guard on the fourth day of training camp and has been in that spot since, except for Tuesday, when he filled in for Davis at right tackle.

Eichenberg said he played left guard in only one practice at Notre Dame - and never in a game - but was excited about the move. He missed Saturday’s game against the Bears with a shoulder injury that he says has now healed.

Robert Hunt is the heavy favorite to be the first-team right guard.

Story continues

And Michael Deiter has opened all 13 practices as the first team center; he also started the preseason opener against Chicago.

Little, who is 6-5 and 310 pounds, is the latest example of the Dolphins taking a chance on a high draft pick discarded by another team.

Previous efforts to salvage careers of Titans first rounder Isaiah Wilson and Arizona first-rounder Robert Nkemdiche did not pay dividends.

But the Dolphins found helpful pieces in two second-day discards: receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. and tight end Adam Shaheen.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said this about Little before the 2019 draft:

“Little certainly has the size to play offensive tackle in the NFL, as he is 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds with an arm-length of 35 ¼ inches. The native of Allen, Texas, was a highly-regarded high school prospect who settled into the left tackle spot at Mississippi in his freshman season and never let go of his starting job. Little has been projected as a potential first-round pick in multiple mock drafts.

“While he wasn’t asked to do it much in 2018, he has the athletic ability to handle zone-blocking duties, which could suit his skill set more than a physical rush attack. Little is a natural bender with good feet and pepper in his punch as [a] blind-side protector, but his average anchor and inconsistent body control create some concern.”

Before that draft, NFL Net’s Daniel Jeremiah rated Little as the 48th best player in that 2019 class.

But he was ineffective for Carolina, producing low Pro Football Focus grades of 52.7 in 2019 and 44.1 in 2020. He reportedly lost 12 pounds this past offseason.

ROSTER MOVES

The Dolphins reached Tuesday’s 85-man roster limit by releasing rookie defensive back Jaytlin Askew, offensive tackle Jonathan Hubbard, rookie defensive tackle Jerome Johnson, guard Tyler Marz and offensive tackle Timon Paris.

The Dolphins also placed receiver Allen Hurns on injured reserve because of wrist surgery that will sideline him three months.

Hurns can play for the Dolphins in 2021 only if he and the team agree to an injury settlement, with Hurns being waived in that scenario. Then he can be a free agent and re-sign with Miami (or sign anywhere) when healthy.

INJURY UPDATE

Receivers Will Fuller and Albert Wilson and safety Brandon Jones rode stationary bicycles during Tuesday’s light walk-through and remain sidelined from practice.

Receiver DeVante Parker (hamstring), tight end Cethan Carter (knee) and linebacker Vince Biegel (walking boot) also missed practice.

Linebacker Jaelan Phillips returned to practice and lined up with the starters in a walk-through. Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene was dressed but did not practice after being shaken up in the Bears game.