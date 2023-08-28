Miami Dolphins 53-man roster projection
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was in an unusually subdued mood on Sunday.
The biggest reason? He hates cut-down days.
McDaniel hates squashing dreams, even if just temporarily. And we get it. The Dolphins have a very talented roster and some of the players cut on Monday and Tuesday figure to find success somewhere, perhaps elsewhere.
Keep in mind that some players, like Jalen Ramsey, will need to begin the season on the initial roster, then be moved to injured reserve, where they'll miss at least four games.
Then, up to eight players can be brought back from that list during the season.
Here is our current 53-man projection:
Quarterback
On (3): Tua Tagovailoa, Mike White, Skylar Thompson
Off (1) : James Blackman
Note: Miami has to keep three actives with new NFL third quarterback emergency rule.
Running Back
On (5): Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, De'Von Achane, Salvon Ahmed, Alec Ingold
Off (2): Chris Brooks, Myles Gaskin
Note: Miami has depth and talent here, even without Jonathan Taylor.
Wide Receiver
On (6): Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, Cedrick Wilson, Erik Ezukanma, River Cracraft
Off (5): Robbie Chosen, Braylon Sanders, Chris Coleman, Daewood Davis, Keke Coutee
Note: Chosen and/or Cracraft could be left off initial 53 and added later.
Tight End
On (3): Durham Smythe, Eric Saubert, Tanner Conner
Off (3): Tyler Kroft, Elijah Higgins, Julian Hill
Note: Would Hill or Higgins be kept to develop over Conner?
Offensive Line
On (9): Terron Armstead, Isaiah Wynn, Connor Williams, Robert Hunt, Austin Jackson, Kendall Lamm, Dan Feeney, Liam Eichenberg, Lester Cotton
Off (7): Cedric Ogbuehi, Geron Christian, Kion Smith, Robert Jones, Ryan Hayes, James Tunstall, Alama Uluave
Note: Could Eichenberg be in jeopardy?
Defensive Line
On (5): Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Zach Sieler, Emmanuel Ogbah, Jamal Woods
Off (5): Brandon Pili, Josiah Bronson, Da'Shawn Hand, Randy Charlton, Jaylen Twyman
Note: Pili or Hand are options here.
Linebackers
On (8): Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Jerome Baker, David Long, Andrew Van Ginkel, Duke Riley, A.J. Johnson, Channing Tindall
Off (5): Aubrey Miller, Cam Goode, Malik Reed, Mitchell Agude, Garrett Nelson
Note: Reed hasn't shown as much as hoped since arriving.
Cornerback
On (6): Jalen Ramsey, Xavien Howard, Kader Kohou, Cam Smith, Eli Apple, Noah Igbinoghene
Off (5): Justin Bethel, Keion Crossen, Ethan Bonner, Jamal Perry, Parry Nickerson
Note: Could this actually be the end of the line for Igbinoghene?
Safety
On (4): Jevon Holland, Brandon Jones, Deshon Elliott, Verone McKinley
Off (4): Elijah Campbell, Trill Williams, Keidron Smith, Bryce Thompson
Note: The injury to Campbell hurts; tough call between McKinley or Williams.
Special Teams
On (3), Jason Sanders, Jake Bailey, Blake Ferguson
