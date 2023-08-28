Miami Dolphins 53-man roster projection

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was in an unusually subdued mood on Sunday.

The biggest reason? He hates cut-down days.

McDaniel hates squashing dreams, even if just temporarily. And we get it. The Dolphins have a very talented roster and some of the players cut on Monday and Tuesday figure to find success somewhere, perhaps elsewhere.

Keep in mind that some players, like Jalen Ramsey, will need to begin the season on the initial roster, then be moved to injured reserve, where they'll miss at least four games.

Then, up to eight players can be brought back from that list during the season.

Here is our current 53-man projection:

Quarterback

On (3): Tua Tagovailoa, Mike White, Skylar Thompson

Off (1) : James Blackman

Note: Miami has to keep three actives with new NFL third quarterback emergency rule.

Running Back

On (5): Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, De'Von Achane, Salvon Ahmed, Alec Ingold

Off (2): Chris Brooks, Myles Gaskin

Note: Miami has depth and talent here, even without Jonathan Taylor.

Wide Receiver

On (6): Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, Cedrick Wilson, Erik Ezukanma, River Cracraft

Off (5): Robbie Chosen, Braylon Sanders, Chris Coleman, Daewood Davis, Keke Coutee

Note: Chosen and/or Cracraft could be left off initial 53 and added later.

Tight End

On (3): Durham Smythe, Eric Saubert, Tanner Conner

Off (3): Tyler Kroft, Elijah Higgins, Julian Hill

Note: Would Hill or Higgins be kept to develop over Conner?

Offensive Line

On (9): Terron Armstead, Isaiah Wynn, Connor Williams, Robert Hunt, Austin Jackson, Kendall Lamm, Dan Feeney, Liam Eichenberg, Lester Cotton

Off (7): Cedric Ogbuehi, Geron Christian, Kion Smith, Robert Jones, Ryan Hayes, James Tunstall, Alama Uluave

Note: Could Eichenberg be in jeopardy?

Defensive Line

On (5): Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Zach Sieler, Emmanuel Ogbah, Jamal Woods

Off (5): Brandon Pili, Josiah Bronson, Da'Shawn Hand, Randy Charlton, Jaylen Twyman

Note: Pili or Hand are options here.

Linebackers

On (8): Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Jerome Baker, David Long, Andrew Van Ginkel, Duke Riley, A.J. Johnson, Channing Tindall

Off (5): Aubrey Miller, Cam Goode, Malik Reed, Mitchell Agude, Garrett Nelson

Note: Reed hasn't shown as much as hoped since arriving.

Cornerback

On (6): Jalen Ramsey, Xavien Howard, Kader Kohou, Cam Smith, Eli Apple, Noah Igbinoghene

Off (5): Justin Bethel, Keion Crossen, Ethan Bonner, Jamal Perry, Parry Nickerson

Note: Could this actually be the end of the line for Igbinoghene?

Safety

On (4): Jevon Holland, Brandon Jones, Deshon Elliott, Verone McKinley

Off (4): Elijah Campbell, Trill Williams, Keidron Smith, Bryce Thompson

Note: The injury to Campbell hurts; tough call between McKinley or Williams.

Special Teams

On (3), Jason Sanders, Jake Bailey, Blake Ferguson

