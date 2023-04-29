Miami Dolphins 2023 undrafted free agent tracker

The Miami Dolphins didn’t end up making any trades during the draft, but they did address some positions with their four picks.

General manager Chris Grier finished the selection meeting with four new rookies to his team’s roster, including South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith, Texas A&M running back Devon Achane, Stanford wide receiver Elijah Higgins and Michigan offensive tackle Ryan Hayes.

While it’s unclear how these players will perform for their new team, they should all get opportunities to compete for roles this offseason.

After the draft, teams began signing the players who went unselected. Here’s who Miami added once the draft concluded.

QB James Blackmon, FAU

Former Arkansas State QB James Blackman is signing with the #Dolphins, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023

LB Aubrey Miller, Jackson State

Versatile former Jackson St. LB Aubrey Miller is signing with the Miami Dolphins, per source. He played 3 seasons at Jackson St. after 3 years at Missouri, finishing with 65 tackles and 4 forced fumbles this past year. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire