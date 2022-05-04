Miami Dolphins 2022 NFL draft grades roundup

The 2022 NFL draft wasn’t the most exciting time for the Miami Dolphins or their passionate fanbase, as the team entered the event with just four selections and stayed with just those four.

Despite the lack of picks, general manager Chris Grier seemed to get a potential impact player in linebacker Channing Tindall at the end of the third round, as well as a trio of guys, who they hope can provide a little more than just depth in the future.

What are the experts saying about Miami’s 2022 rookie class? Here’s a quick roundup of their thoughts regarding the Dolphins’ weekend.

Luke Easterling, Draft Wire

Here’s why Easterling gave the Dolphins a B:

“It’s hard to do much with only four picks, but the Dolphins kicked off their skinny class with a huge bargain in Tindall, who could have put up huge numbers anywhere else if he wasn’t buried behind the likes of Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker at Georgia. He’ll be a much more productive pro, and fills a big need in the Miami defense. Fourth-round WR Erik Ezukanma is the only other pick from this class likely to make an impact, as Miami’s pair of late seventh-rounders faces long odds to earn a roster spot. I’m sure the Dolphins’ decision-makers will just keep watching Tyreek Hill highlights to remind them why they didn’t get much out of this group.”

Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield, Touchdown Wire

Here’s why Farrar and Schofield gave the Dolphins a B-:

“Thanks to the Tyreek Hill trade, the Miami Dolphins were not on the clock until the end of the third round. They added Channing Tindall, an explosive athlete at linebacker who, if nothing else, gives defensive coordinator Josh Boyer the ideal spy on third-down situations to contain athletic quarterbacks. Georgia let him fly around the field and rely on his athleticism, and in that kind of role he could thrive. Wide receiver is not a huge need for the Dolphins, given the presence of last year’s first-round pick Jaylen Waddle and the trade for Hill, but Erik Ezukanma gives them a big-framed receiver that was lost with the trade of DeVante Parker to the New England Patriots.”

Story continues

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Here’s why Reuter gave the Dolphins a B:

“Miami did not have early picks because of trades for receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who are obviously very good players. But only time will tell whether the lost draft capital was too high a price to pay. The Dolphins were also without their original third-round selection after trading that pick last April to move up for offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg. However, they used a third-round compensatory pick acquired in the Trey Lance deal with the Niners to land a nice chase linebacker in Tindall. With a fourth-round pick gained from a 2021 draft day trade with Pittsburgh, the Dolphins snagged Ezukanma, a reliable receiver without elite speed or quickness. Goode could play inside or outside for the Dolphins, as an instinctive player who fell under the radar at Cal. The Dolphins did not draft a center, potentially leaving Michael Deiter to handle those duties, but did find a potential backup signal-caller in the ‘toolsy’ Thompson.”

Nate Davis, USA Today

Here’s why Davis gave the Dolphins an A-:

“They had a draft-low four choices, though did pick up LB Channing Tindall (Round 3) from that championship Georgia defense. But GM Chris Grier spent this year’s assets to pry WR Tyreek Hill from the Chiefs after previously ensuring he’d have a pair of first-rounders for a QB-rich 2023 draft … just in case. “

Conor Orr, SI

Here’s why Orr gave the Dolphins a C:

“This is a small class thanks to the Tyreek Hill trade, but it still managed to surprise me. While the Dolphins gobbled up another YAC wide receiver, they didn’t select a true Mike McDaniel running back or help the offensive line. The Thompson pick was interesting if it has any meaning beyond just a backup. Thompson is really athletic and has a kind of faster Carson Wentz-ian vibe to him. Could the pick be inferring that the Dolphins are going to run a good deal of zone read and want a QB versed in the system? Could Thompson be a special package guy? Should we just go to bed?”

Ryan Gosling, Pro Football Network

Here’s why Gosling gave the Dolphins a B:

“With four picks, the Dolphins were only able to do so much, but they still did more than most expected. And that’s even with the Skylar Thompson pick in Round 7, which was largely without purpose. The team’s other seventh-round pick, Cameron Goode, is an athletic linebacker with a versatile projection at the next level. Channing Tindall came in a similar mold in Round 3, but his tackling ability downhill makes him an exciting run-and-chase LB. The best pick of this class might end up being Round 4’s Erik Ezukanma, who’s a perfect fit in Mike McDaniel’s offense. Everyone talks about Ezukanma’s contested-catch ability – which is very good – but he’s just as good of a RAC threat, with some of the best contact balance in the 2022 NFL Draft.”

PFF

Here’s why PFF gave the Dolphins a B-:

“Day 2: Miami’s first pick in the draft came in the third round at No. 102 where they drafted linebacker Channing Tindall. He isn’t nearly as instinctual as his teammate Nakobe Dean, but man can the kid fly sideline to sideline. Blitz him consistently and never ask him to turn his back to the line of scrimmage, and Tindall is going to produce. This is a great fit in Miami. Day 3: Erik Ezukanma brings some size (6-foot-2, 209 pounds) to the outside, which Miami needed after dealing DeVante Parker. He put up over 600 receiving yards in each of the past three seasons at Texas A&M and averaged over 15.0 yards per reception over the course of his college career. Miami continues to add talent for Tua Tagovailoa to work with on offense.”

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Here’s why Kiper gave the Dolphins a B-:

“Most of the Dolphins’ early draft capital in this class went to Kansas City in the trade for Tyreek Hill; general manager Chris Grier said his staff will “just watch Tyreek highlights” on Day 1 of the draft. So what did Miami get with the four picks it did have? Linebacker Channing Tindall (102) could be a steal. I projected him to go early in Round 2, and the Dolphins landed him late in Round 3. He played in 50 games at Georgia but was behind Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker on the depth chart, which meant he never actually started a game. But when you put on the tape, he was flying around and making plays. He also tested off the charts at the combine for his size. Tindall found a great fit in Miami. Wideout Erik Ezukanma (125) is 6-foot-2, but when I watched his film, I saw he dropped way too many passes. Linebacker Cameron Goode (224) could make the team as a situational edge rusher. Skylar Thompson (247) is a fun, late-round quarterback to try out, but he probably is a long shot to make the roster. Dolphins fans are surely excited about adding Hill, but there’s not a lot to rave about with this class, outside of Tindall.”

1

1