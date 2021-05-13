Miami Dolphins’ 2021 preseason schedule

Kyle Crabbs
·1 min read
There was much to do about the NFL’s 2021 schedule release last night — a first look at what is sure to be a chaotic fall as teams look to once again climb the mountain and claim a Lombardi Trophy and join the ranks of one of the most exclusive clubs in all the game. For the Miami Dolphins, the path to the postseason isn now defined — and the gauntlet is firm early on. The Dolphins will play five games on the road in the first half of the season, with the three toughest divisional games, the team’s only west coast trip and a flight to London all included.

Which makes the Dolphins’ preseason schedule all that much more important in order to make sure this new-look offense is ready for what comes in September and October. And now we know what that schedule looks like, too.

Miami will twice be on the road for the preseason, a good teaser for what is to come in the first half of their season with all of the travel commitments.

Preseason Week 1: at Chicago Bears (1:00pm EST)
Preseason Week 2: vs. Atlanta Falcons (7:00pm EST)
Preseason Week 3: at Cincinnati Bengals (4:00pm EST)

Perhaps the biggest quirk about the Dolphins’ preseason schedule is that their home opponent, the Atlanta Falcons, will get a second look at Miami with a regular season showdown later in the year. Miami will need to be calculated about showing too many unique looks to Atlanta and then coming back to those reps when they are playing for keeps on October 24th.

