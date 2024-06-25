Miami Dolphins’ 12 best training camp position battles

In a month the Miami Dolphins will start training camp, and the battles that ensue in those daily practices will shape the makeup of the 2024 team because starting spots and prominent roles will be decided based on performance.

The Dolphins will hold a six-player battle to determine who will be this year’s starting offensive guards. There’s going to be an audition to see which safety starts opposite Jevon Holland, and to decide who serves as the team’s leading tailback, tight end, nose tackle and more.

Allow us to handicap the top 12 Dolphins position battles heading into July’s start of training camp.

Raheem Mostert vs De’Von Achane for starting RB

This duo collectively gained 1,812 rushing yards, 372 receiving yards and scored 30 touchdowns in 2023, but the workload distribution wasn’t even close (550 offensive snaps for Mostert, and 300 for Achane). Achane’s numerous injuries contributed to Mostert, a 2023 Pro Bowl selection, being heavily favored. But if the former Texas A&M standout can stay healthy the snap count might lean a little more in his favor as the Dolphins work to preserve Mostert, who turned 32 in April, for the playoffs.

Durham Smythe vs. Jonnu Smith for the lead TE

Both tight ends will play a significant amount of snaps because Smythe’s blocking will keep him prominent. But the Dolphins’ desire to to threaten the seams of defenses more in 2024 requires Smith’s pass catching skills. If Smith can master the offense at a fast rate, and proves he’s a reliable in-line blocker, the Dolphins will probably lean the tight end snaps in his favor. Smith has been highly productive as the second tight end on each team he’s been on for most of his NFL career.

Jordan Poyer vs. Marcus Maye for starting safety

Poyer and Maye, two NFL veterans who have collectively started 194 regular-season games, have comparable contracts (one-year deals worth $2 million or less), and similar skill sets. Poyer, who is entering his 12th NFL season, is the more accomplished player, and his experience and leadership should help Jevon Holland take the next step as a pro. But Maye’s coverage skills might be more beneficial to the Dolphins’ new defense, keeping things fluid.

Liam Eichenberg vs. Jack Driscoll for starting RG

Eichenberg has started 38 games in his previous three seasons, but only one of them has been at right guard, the position he wants to play moving forward. Driscoll has played exclusively on the right side, either at right guard or right tackle, throughout his four-year tenure with the Eagles. This battle will likely come down to who is the more reliable pass protector since that has been an issue for both players during their NFL careers.

Isaiah Wynn vs. Robert Jones for starting LG

Wynn was impressive in his seven starts last season before he sustained a quadriceps injury that ended his season prematurely. The Dolphins hope the 28-year-old can pick up where he left off once he’s fully healed. But Miami has Jones, who has started 13 games at both guard spots the past three seasons, waiting in the wings just in case. If there was ever a time for Jones, a former undrafted rookie from Middle Tennessee State Miami has invested three seasons into, to elevate himself into a starting role it’s now.

Teair Tart vs Benito Jones for starting NT

Nose tackle is a very specific role that requires a stout presence on the interior of the defensive line who can take on two blockers and hold his ground. Tart, who has started 36 games the past four seasons, produced 24 tackles and one sack in 350 snaps last season for the Titans, and Jones, who started 15 games last year, contributed 26 tackles and 1 sack in 567 defensive snaps for the Lions in 2023. Each of these defensive linemen needs to improve his conditioning to ensure he can handle the workload.

David Long Jr. vs. Anthony Walker for starting ILB

Even though Long led the Dolphins with 113 tackles last season, it was hard to ignore the playmaking, and versatility Walker put on display during the offseason program. This 75-game starter was all over the field, showing off his nose for the football. This battle comes down to who will best complement new inside linebacker Jordyn Brooks, but it wouldn’t be too surprising if Miami carves out a playing role for all three just like when Andrew Van Ginkel shared the inside linebacker workload with a healthy Jerome Baker and Long.

Mike White vs. Skylar Thompson for backup QB

This battle is more pretend than reality because White has a better grasp of the offense from his time playing under it in New York. While Thompson, who was drafted in the seventh-round of the 2022 draft, has played in it for two seasons, he lacks the consistency needed to seriously threaten White, who will earn $3.5 million this season. Thompson would need to shine in practice and the preseason games to even make this a legit battle.

Cam Smith vs. Nik Needham for third CB role

This battle isn’t exactly about the position because Smith is a boundary cornerback and Needham is primarily used in the nickel (inside) role. It has more to do with who will serve as Miami’s fourth cornerback, entering the rotation to spell Jalen Ramsey, Kendall Fuller and Kader Kohou, or replacing one if they get injured. Needham, who has started 27 games in his five seasons, has an experience edge, but Smith, the Dolphins’ 2022 second-round pick, is the superior athlete.

Erik Ezukanma vs River Cracraft for fifth receiver

Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Odell Beckham Jr. should serve as Miami’s top three receivers if they remain healthy throughout training camp and the season. And Braxton Berrios will likely serve as the leading slot receiver, and return specialist. That leaves one, and likely two spots on the 53-man roster behind them. Ezukanma, a 2022 fourth-round pick, and Cracraft, a five-year veteran who has been in the offense his entire career, likely hold an edge on the other receivers because of their athleticism and size (specifically Ezukanma) and familiarity with the playbook (Cracraft). Productivity in the preseason will likely lock up the final receiver spots, and rookies like Malik and Tahj Washington could leapfrog the veterans because of their upside, and potential.

Da’Shawn Hand vs. Jonathan Harris vs. Neville Gallimore for 3-4 end role

The Dolphins will need at least two five technique defensive linemen to serve as Calais Campbell and Zach Sieler’s backups on a defensive line that will lean into rotating frontline players in and out of the game. All three have started NFL games, but they haven’t proven they are impactful players. Hand has started 11 games in six seasons. Harris has started nine games in four season, and Gallimore has started 14 games in four seasons.

Jeff Wilson Jr. vs Chris Brooks for power back role

The Dolphins can only keep so many tailbacks on the roster, and with Mostert, Achane and rookie Jaylen Wright being viewed as locks and Alec Ingold entrenched at fullback, that leaves Wilson, Brooks and Salvon Ahmed competing for the final one, or two tailback spots on the 53-man roster. Ahmed is a speedster like Mostert and Achane. Wilson and Brooks fill specialized roles because of the power and force their running style possesses, which could be beneficial in short-yardage situations. Brooks is clearly a cheaper player since he’s on his second season after making the team as an undrafted rookie last year. But Wilson has a proven body of work (515 career attempts), and a deeper grasp of Miami’s offense.