Miami Dolphin, former Elkhart Elk Jeff Wilson Jr. holding Dream Big 903 Camp

Jun. 12—Former Elkhart Elk and San Francisco 49er, and current Miami Dolphin running back, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Dream Big Athletics DFW will be hosting a free football camp Friday, June 14, for football players ages 8 to18.

Dream Big Athletics DFW founder Samaj Robinson and Wilson will be hosting two free camps this summer, with Friday's event in Elkhart being the first, before moving into the Dallas-Fort Worth area for their next camp.

Campers can expect a day of skills training as well as getting to bump elbows with professional football players, such as Wilson, hopefully inspiring the next group of talented young stars to follow their athletic dreams.

While the camp is free, participants will need to preregister for the event, either by contacting Robinson at 214-870-3299, or online at zeffy.com. The camp is to be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jerry Ives Memorial Stadium in Elkhart.

Wilson, a 2009 graduate of Elkhart, rushed for over 5,000 yards and 62 touchdowns as a member of the Elks football team, parlaying his play into a scholarship to the University of North Texas.

At North Texas, Wilson exploded onto the scene as a junior under the guidance of then offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, posting over 2,000 yards rushing at 30 touchdowns during his final two years in Denton.

After graduating from North Texas, Wilson was signed as an undrafted free agent by the 49er's, playing with the team against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. The Chiefs won the game 31-20.

Now in Miami, Wilson is part of a three headed monster of running backs, splitting carries with Raheem Mostert, also a former 49er, and former Texas A&M standout De'Von Achane.