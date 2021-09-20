Miami’s Diaz: QB D’Eriq King ‘roughed up pretty good’ and OL Jalen Rivers might sit

More distressing news for the Miami Hurricanes.

Miami coach Manny Diaz indicated early Monday in his weekly WQAM interview that quarterback D’Eriq King, who injured his right shoulder in the third quarter of UM’s loss to Michigan State, is significantly hurt and wouldn’t commit to him playing this week.

Diaz also indicated left guard Jalen Rivers, who according to coaches had been playing the best out of all the offensive linemen, would probably be out for Saturday’s game against Central Connecticut State.

Diaz said Rivers, who was hurt in the first quarter Saturday, had “initial scans that show he’s got something” in terms of injury to what seemed to be his right leg or knee. “We’ll know more about that on Tuesday. We won’t know the initial length of time [that he’s out] until Tuesday.’’

Regarding his quarterback, Diaz said, “D’Eriq is roughed up pretty good,’’ not giving any injury specifics. “He has an appointment with the doctor tomorrow.”

After the game Saturday, King wore a black splint covering his wrist and right arm (the splint was mostly covered by a long-sleeve shirt) while speaking on Zoom with the media. He leaned heavily onto a lectern with his right side to seemingly eliminate any pressure on the shoulder. He said his shoulder was OK, but it clearly wasn’t.

“The guy does everything for this program,” Diaz said of King. “The guy simply sacrifices himself.... But we gotta get more around him. There are two many guys sitting there watching D’Eriq and not playing with the same desperation he has. That’s been unfair to D’Eriq. The 10 guys on offense have got to help our quarterback position play better going forward.’’

In the first three games, King has completed 81 of 122 passes for 767 yards and three touchdowns. But he has also thrown four interceptions and fumbled four times, including two of each against Michigan State. He has 40 carries for 96 yards, but that takes into account the yardage he has lost after being sacked nine times.

Diaz said if King can’t go Saturday, backups Tyler Van Dyle and Jake Garcia will compete this week in practice to see who would start.

Van Dyke, a second-year freshman who appears would at least initially be King’s replacement, has rushed three times for 17 yards this season and threw one incomplete pass against Alabama. True freshman Jake Garcia has yet to play.