Miami DB Jaden Davis honored to be selected by Cardinals at pick No. 226

The Arizona Cardinals made a noble and honorable decision when they went on the clock with the No. 226 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Cardinals paid tribute to Cardinal legend Pat Tillman, who was chosen with the same pick in 1998. Arizona chose former University of Miami defensive back Jaden Davis.

This was a move not lost on Davis who said it was important to him that the Cardinals did this and he was excited to be honored in that way.

As a player, Davis is a bit undersized but plays very physical. He’s an exceptional tackler and takes pride in his run support. He could see time on special teams and work as one of the team’s inside cornerbacks in sub packages.

It's an honor to be picked at 226th. pic.twitter.com/K6DX5FfyIG — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 27, 2024

