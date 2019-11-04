Miami DB Bubba Bolden suffers season-ending injury during INT celebration

Miami safety Bubba Bolden suffered a season-ending injury in the win over Florida State. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

A celebration ended Bubba Bolden’s season.

The Miami safety intercepted a pass during the third quarter of the Hurricanes’ win over Florida State on Saturday and was understandably excited about it. But the excitement was soon flipped on its head when Bolden and fellow safety Gurvan Hall leaped and crashed into one another. Bolden landed awkwardly on his right leg and gingerly hobbled his way to the sideline.

(via ESPN)

Miami head coach Manny Diaz did not offer specifics about Bolden’s injury, but said he will not return to the field in 2019.

“Unfortunately he’ll be out for the season, which is tough on our defense because he was really, really starting to play well at a very high level,” Diaz said during his Monday press conference.

Bolden, a redshirt sophomore who began his career at USC, has played in five games this season. He had to sit out early in the year while awaiting clearance to play from the NCAA. Bolden ended up suiting up for five games and totaled 11 tackles to go with Saturday’s interception, the first of his college career.

After a disappointing 2-3 start to the season, Miami has won three of its last four games and is now 5-4 on the year. The Hurricanes can clinch bowl eligibility on Saturday when they host Louisville in their final home game of the year. Diaz’s squad closes out the regular season with road games against Florida International and Duke.

