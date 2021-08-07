Miami-Dade sees over 1,200 fearing eviction apply for rent assistance in one week

Miami-Dade County officials say 1,260 people have applied for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program since they reopened applications a week ago.

“Miami-Dade County is working hard to prevent evictions and support struggling landlords, and the Emergency Rental Assistance Program is open again for applications,” county Mayor Daniella Levine Cava tweeted Friday, referencing the program that was reactivated on July 30. The program had closed on July 9.

The county was awarded over $60 million from the federal government for rent assistance for tenants and landlords affected by COVID-19. County officials say they have helped over 4,000 families, awarding an average of $8,700, since launching the federally funded program in March.

Nearly 200,000 “severely distressed” renters in Miami-Dade already paying more than half of their income on rent will be particularly vulnerable to eviction, according to Dr. Ned Murray, associate director of the Florida International University Metropolitan Center.

The renewed effort to distribute rental assistance comes after the CDC-mandated eviction moratorium came to a close on Saturday July 31, only to have a new one be issued several days later after a protest from some Democrats. But the new moratorium may not hold up in courts — a Supreme Court ruling in June found that Congress would have to approve any new eviction moratorium, not the CDC.

President Joe Biden admitted that the new moratorium may not pass legal muster, but said it would buy more time for renters to get rental assistance money while the new CDC order goes through court.

Nationally, the U.S. Treasury reports that only 12% of rent assistance has been distributed.

Miami-Dade has fared better — the Department of Public Housing and Community Development said they’ve distributed $35 million, or 58%, of its federal funding for rent assistance and have spent a total of $40 million, or 66% of the funds on the program. County officials say they’re on track to have 65% of their funds distributed by the end of September, the deadline for counties to potentially qualify for more funding and not have any unused funds taken away by the federal government.

The state of Florida has a separate rental assistance program, Opportunities for Utilities and Rental Assistance, but only 2% of funds have been distributed.

Tenants seeking rent assistance can call 305-723-1815, where staff speak English, Spanish and Creole. Landlords can reach out to LandlordsERAP@miamidade.gov or call 786-688-2440