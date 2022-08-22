A Miami commit tried to recruit 4-star EDGE Damon Wilson mid-play

Recruiting truly never really stops, and five-star Francis Mauigoa is finding new ways to get out the word about the U.

Francis Mauigoa took his efforts to the trenches, apparently pitching the University of Miami to four-star EDGE rusher Damon Wilson in the middle of a play in IMG Academy’s (Bradenton, Fla.) preseason game against Venice (Fla.).

It was a matchup between a pair of the top players on both sides of the line, but that competition didn’t stretch beyond the lines of the gridiron.

“He definitely recruited me mid-play and I have to admit that has never happened to me before,” Wilson said to 247Sports (Subscribers).

Mauigoa is ranked the No. 11 player and No. 2 offensive tackle on the 247Sports Composite — No. 1 OT on 247Sports’ ratings — and his innovation is shown on the recruiting front as well. While he is shoring up the offensive line of the U, he’s trying to get Wilson, No. 39 on the composite and a five-star on the 247Sports rankings, to join him on the other side of the ball.

Damon has 29 offers from schools around the country. In July, he announced his top five schools are Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Miami and Texas, per UGAWire.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound edge will mull his decisions as his senior season ramps up, and Mauigoa will continue trying to pitch his school to opponents who are actively attempting to defeat him on the line.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports