Miami clinches bowl berth, sends seniors out of Hard Rock with win over Virginia Tech

In a season filled with painfully close games and plenty of misfortune, the Miami Hurricanes finally found a way to win easier than usual without needing an FCS or non-Power 5 opponent to do it.

But make it stress-free for themselves despite never trailing and twice leading by 18 points during intermittent downpours? Never.

Still, the University of Miami sent its seniors out Saturday with a 38-26 victory over Virginia Tech in the final regular-season home game, clinching a bowl berth in the process and setting up the opportunity to go into that bowl on a winning trajectory. The victory marked the first of seven Atlantic Coast Conference games in which the Canes won by more than four points.

As painful as the previous week proved for UM (6-5, 4-3 ACC) after a last-minute loss at Florida State, Saturday’s victory was a sweet Hard Rock Stadium farewell for several seniors and upperclassmen who were honored before the game. The seniors celebrated by sliding on the soaked Hard Rock grass and then being carried out by underclassmen.

“A lot of gutsy performances, but more than anything, I am just proud of our seniors,’’ said UM coach Manny Diaz. “I am proud that they get to leave Hard Rock Stadium for the last time as winners. Their leadership this week and the way they have set the example for the young guys on this team will be their legacy in a season where we didn’t win as many games as we wanted to.

“In terms of laying foundations, I think the way that these guys have continued to play hard and set the example is beyond commendable.”

Miami has won four of its last five games, and can end the regular season with a winning streak for the first time since 2018.

Van Dyke shines

Canes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke had his fifth straight 300-yard game, going 19 of 33 for 357 yards and three touchdowns and connecting on several explosive plays. Charleston Rambo was his favorite target, catching seven passes for 116 yards to surpass 1,000 yards for the season.

Van Dyke became the only ACC quarterback over the past 15 seasons with at least 300 passing yards and three touchdowns in five consecutive games. But he had a scare in the second quarter when he slipped on the field, went into the medical tent and came out with a brace on his left knee. He said he would be sore Sunday but felt better in the second half.

“Coming off that heartbreaking loss against FSU, we still fought,’’ Van Dyke said. “Everybody came together and fought for the seniors. It was just a great way to send them out, especially Mike Harley. That last [55-yard] touchdown to put it away, he’ll never forget that moment ever. So, I’m happy for him, happy for every single senior.”

The Hokies (5-6, 3-4), who began the day with the same record as the Canes and were playing four days after Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente was fired, have one last chance to qualify for a bowl next weekend in their rivalry game at Virginia.

Virginia Tech, which used two quarterbacks, was led by Connor Blumrick, who ran for 132 yards on 20 carries and threw for two touchdowns.

UM second half

UM came out in the second half with what seemed like a secure lead of 28-13, then padded it with three more points on a 30-yard field goal by Andy Borregales after a strip-sack by UM’s Zach McCloud and fumble recovery by Marcus Clarke.

Borregales’ field goal made it 31-13. But the Hurricanes have a penchant for nerve-racking finishes. So, after a 6-play, 75-yard drive culminated in a 7-yard touchdown pass from Connor Blumrick to Kaleb Smith, the Hokies made the game infinitely more interesting with a surprise onside kick that UM walk-on Mykel Tubbs let slip through his hands.

Virginia Tech took over at the UM 41 and scored seven plays later on a 4-yard pass from Blumrick to Da’Qain Lofton. The two-point conversion failed, and the Hokies cut Miami’s lead to 31-26 at 2:12 of the third quarter.

The Canes breathed easier again when Van Dyke completed his 55-yard touchdown to Harley at 10:39 of the final quarter to make it 38-26.

“That pass sealed the deal,’’ Harley said. “My last touchdown at Hard Rock as a Cane — it meant a lot.”

Opt outs?

When asked if he’d play in a bowl game, Harley said, “I love this university. I’m going to play every game. I haven’t heard of any guys opting out of the bowl game. But that win that just happened meant a lot to us — to the seniors — to go out there with a bang. And we just did a slip and slide; it was wet out there.”

Defensive end Deandre Johnson was asked the same question. “As far as intentions after the season, I haven’t gotten that far. I’m just thinking about Duke next week.”

The Canes, who conclude the regular season Nov. 27 with a 12:30 p.m. kickoff at Duke’s Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina, scored on their first four drives through the middle of the second quarter and took a 28-13 lead after the first half.

First half

The touchdowns:

▪ 1. A 9-yard pass from Van Dyke to tight end Will Mallory, who was all alone in the right corner of the end zone at 11:26 of the opening quarter. Mallory reached the end zone in his fourth of last five games. The nine-play drive began with a 39-yard completion to Rambo.

▪ 2. A 1-yard rush by Jaylan Knighton at 2:42 to culminate an eight-play, 50-yard drive. Van Dyke completed two 11-yard passes and another for 14 yards during a drive in which Virginia Tech starting safety Tae Daley was ejected from the game for targeting.

▪ 3. A 3-yard rush by Knighton at 11:35 of the second quarter to culminate a seven-play, 80-yard drive. Van Dyke’s opening play of the drive was a 32-yard completion to Jacolby George. He also threw passes of 16 yards to Rambo and 15 yards to Brashard Smith.

▪ 4. A 75-yard completion to Brashard Smith, who caught the ball at the Hokies 40-yard line and sprinted to the end zone to make it 28-10 at 7:33 of the second quarter. The one-play drive took 10 seconds.

The Hokies scored in the first half on John Parker Romo’s field goals of 25 and 36 yards, and on an impressive one-handed, 6-yard catch by receiver Tré Turner.