Miami Championship Weekend schedule
The NASCAR season ends this weekend with the championship races for the Cup, Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway. (Watch Sunday at 3 pm on NBC or the NBC Sports app.)
Three drivers will leave the 1.5-mile track as champions.
For Friday, wunderground.com forecasts a temperature of 75 degrees, partly cloudy skies and a 14% chance of race for the start of the Truck Series race.
On Saturday, the forecast is for a temperature of 77 degrees, sunny skies and a 10% chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.
On Sunday, the forecast is for a temperature of 75 degrees, sunny skies and no chance of rain for the Cup race.
Here’s the complete weekend schedule with TV and radio info.
(All times are Eastern)
Friday, Nov. 15
7:30 a.m. – Truck Series garage opens
9:05 – 9:55 a.m. – Truck Series practice (No TV)
10:35 – 11:25 a.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)
11 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Xfinity garage open
12:30 – 10 p.m. – Cup garage open
2:35 – 3:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)
3:35 – 4:25 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)
4:35 p.m. – Truck Series qualifying; single truck/one lap (FS1)
5:35 – 6:25 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)
6:15 p.m. – Truck Series driver-crew chief meeting
6:30 – 7:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)
7:30 p.m. – Truck Series driver introductions
8 p.m. – Ford EcoBoost 200; 134 laps/201 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday, Nov. 16
8 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens
9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Cup garage open
12:35 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/one lap (NBCSN)
1:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting
2:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying/impound; single car/one lap (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
3 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
3:30 p.m. – Ford EcoBoost 300; 200 laps/300 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday, Nov. 17
11 a.m. – Cup garage opens
1 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting
2:20 p.m. – Driver introductions
3 p.m. – Ford EcoBoost 400; 267 laps/400.5 miles (NBC, NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)