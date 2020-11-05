Miami Central football advances to regional quarterfinals after opponent forfeits

Miami Central is moving on in the Florida High School Athletic Association postseason after COVID-19 issues at Immokalee forced the Indians to forfeit their play-in game against the reigning Class 6A champion, Central coach Roland Smith told the Miami Herald.

The Rockets, who got stuck in a play-in game Friday through a random draw, advances to face Archbishop McCarthy in the Region 4-6A quarterfinals Nov. 13. Central (2-1) will be the home team in the meeting between Miami schools and will likely host the game at Traz Powell Stadium.

Immokalee (0-7) was in the postseason despite its winless record because the FHSAA is letting every team into the playoffs this season in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the wildly differing number of games teams were able to play.

The Rockets will be able to replace the game with a regular-season contest, Smith said, and he is currently searching for a replacement game.

Central is one of just five Miami-Dade County Public Schools to opt into the FHSAA’s state series this year, along with Palmetto, Homestead, Northwestern and Edison.

The Rockets’ six state championships are tied with Booker T. Washington for second most in Miami-Dade County history. They trail the Bulls by one.

The extra week of preparation will be welcome for Central. The Rockets played only six quarters of regular-season action before the postseason began, losing a close game to Northwestern in their opener last month, then beating the Red Raiders, 14-0, on Friday in a game called at halftime because of lightning in the area.

“Six quarters into the season,” Smith said, “and now we’ve got to play a playoff game.”

MDCPS programs weren’t even allowed to start practicing until October, delayed about two months because of the COVID pandemic.

Most public schools opted out of the state series, instead choosing to participate in a tri-county championship as the FHSAA allowed schools to extend their regular seasons into the association’s designated postseason window. Columbus and the Tornadoes, both reigning state champions, were the two most notable teams to opt out, but the Rockets opted to defend their state title, even knowing it could mean an incredibly short season if they were knocked out of the playoffs earlier than anticipated.

“You could be done. That’s the reality of it,” Smith said, “but our guys knew that going in. I talked to my players and coaches, and this is what we decided to do, so we’re going to roll with the punches and chips where they may fall.”

Now they’re season will go on at least one more week and Central is five wins away from winning a seventh state championship.